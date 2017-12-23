THE FAMILY of a missing Pontypool man have renewed their appeal for help to find him, more than two months after he went missing.

Jaymie James, 49, was reported missing from the Tan y Coed area of Pontnewynydd on Sunday, October 15, and apart from one sighting around 10 days later, has not been seen since.

Police are now expanding the search across the UK and abroad.

William Geenty, brother-in-law to Mr James, said the family are trying to remain positive despite increasing concern.

"This time of the year makes it worse," said Mr Geenty, who is engaged to Mr James’ sister, Phillipa.

"It would be nice to have him around. He is part of the family.

"He is missed."

Possible sightings of Mr James were reported in Monmouth and Neath, but these have now been ruled out as not being the 49-year-old.

The only other sighting of a man matching Mr James' description was on around October 25 in Pontypool.

"He is not going to be in a good way as he has not had his medication for three months," added Mr Geenty.

"We are trying to stay positive though. He is a strong chap."

The family are appealing for people to keep looking out for Mr James and report any sightings to Gwent police.

The public are advised not to approach Mr James as he has been violent in the past.

A spokeswoman for the Gwent force said: "We are continuing to appeal for information to help us locate missing 49-year-old Jaymie James, who was reported missing at approximately 4.30pm on Sunday, October 15.

"Jaymie has a medical condition for which he needs medication. He does not currently have access to it, and as a result he could pose a risk to himself or others.

"Jaymie is described as white, around 6’2” tall, of a slim build with brown hair and a long brown beard. He often wears sandals and army green style shorts and jumper.

"If anyone sees Jaymie they are advised not to approach him as he has been violent in the past.

"Instead, you should call police on 101 or 999 quoting log number 376 15/10/17."