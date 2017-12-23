A RISE in the number of homes and vehicles broken into in Newport has sparked a warning from Gwent police to be vigilant over Christmas.
Police have issued safety advice after an increase in the number of break-ins in Newport over recent weeks.
Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney, of Gwent police, said: "I would just like to remind people to take extra precautions to secure their homes and vehicles to avoid becoming a victim of theft or burglary this Christmas.
"Thieves are opportunistic and following these simple steps can deter would be thieves and save you a lot of heartache this Christmas."
Police issued the following advice:
Don’t leave shopping in your car unless it is unavoidable. If you do, make sure you leave it in the boot and ensure your car is locked. Take a look around to make sure there is no one watching you.
• Ensure all doors and windows are locked whenever you leave the home and overnight.
• Never leave your keys in doors/windows – keep them out of sight.
• Use timer switches on lamps and leave a radio on while you are out to make the house look occupied.
• Make sure valuable items and Christmas gifts are kept out of sight • Be careful when disposing of boxes of valuable gifts – don’t leave them outside where they can be seen.
• Don’t advertise the fact your house will be empty on social media.
• Use a UV pen to mark your valuables with your post code.
If you have any information or you see anything suspicious, call 101 or 999 in an emergency.
