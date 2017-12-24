GWENT'S six MPs have wished Argus readers a happy Christmas. Here are their messages.

Newport West MP Paul Flynn

Putting everything into perspective this year was the heartbreaking visit I made to a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh.

This is a man-made calamity caused by racism, ignorance and a cynical indifference to human suffering.

Since 1945 the world has stumbled away from war and hatred and reduced barriers between nations and religions.

Now we are slipping back into the bad old ways of past centuries.

A crop of malign world leaders seek to divide not unite.

Trump is the worst.

A prime task of an MP is to represent local views on the national and international stage.

Newport has a proud record of humanitarian work here and worldwide.

Thanks to all for your help and support throughout a bewildering political year.

Have a peaceful and happy Christmas.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden

A very happy Christmas and New Year to everyone, and a big thank you to all the groups and voluntary organisations for their work across our community this year.

The work they do involves helping those most in need over Christmas including our foodbanks, the church-run night shelters, the Samaritans, Salvation Army and more.

As we look forward to spending the Christmas holidays with family and friends it is important to recognise those in our public services who will be working hard over the festive period.

So thank you to the police, fire, and ambulance crews on hand to respond to emergencies; and the nurses, doctors and hospital staff who are no less busy on December 25 than any other day of the year.

It’s fair to say that 2017 was another eventful year in politics, and very few of us expected a snap general election in June.

I was delighted to be re-elected to represent the people of Newport East in Parliament.

It is an honour and a privilege which I do not take for granted.

Thousands of you have contacted me over the last year with your issues and concerns.

I really do appreciate you taking the time to get in touch.

As we enter 2018 I will continue to raise the issues so many of you care about, so please continue to let me know your concerns.

If you are a constituent please do not hesitate to get in touch by emailing Jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk or follow me on facebook or twitter for regular updates on my work for you.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds

I would like to take this opportunity to send all my Torfaen constituents my best wishes for the festive season and 2018!

Many will be enjoying a well-deserved break and the chance to spend time with their family and friends.

It is also a time when we remember those who can no longer be with us.

This Christmas, in particular, I will be thinking of those who have been lost in the terrible terrorist attacks that we have seen, here in the UK, and around the world.

I’d also like to think of all those who will be working and volunteering over Christmas and the New Year, serving others, and those who are less fortunate.

It is awful that, in the world’s sixth-richest country, people are having to rely on foodbanks.

But we must not forget the fine work that those who staff foodbanks do.

When I visited the food bank collection at Tesco Pontypool earlier this this month I saw their work - and the great spirit of generosity of local people: something to give us all great optimism this Christmas.

Monmouth MP David Davies

A closely fought general election and a lively ongoing negotiation over Britain’s exit from the European Union has made this one of the most interesting political years that I can remember.

I personally voted for Brexit but fully support the government in seeking to maintain a close working relationship with the EU and maintaining access to the single market - even if this means making some further payments.

It was also a sad year with terrorist attacks taking place in London and Manchester.

My thoughts and prayers are with the injured, the bereaved and those members of the emergency services who worked heroically to save lives.

I was caught up in one of these attacks and possibly owe my life to the armed police officer who shot dead an Islamic terrorist feet away from where I stood.

There is much that needs to be carefully considered if we are to ensure a more peaceful and politically stable year in 2018.

I would like to thank residents of the Monmouth constituency for giving me the chance to represent them in Parliament once again, to wish everyone a Happy Christmas and assure you of my commitment to a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith

The Christmas period has a habit of bringing the best out of people and our communities.

The cheer and goodwill on display is something that I wish we could truly embody all year round, not just during the holidays.

That’s why I’m pleased to see the findings of the Jo Cox commission this month.

Amongst all the tinsel and celebration, it can be easy to forget not everyone has the support network, friends or family around them to share this time with.

The Commission highlights the crisis of loneliness in Britain, but it also offers a way forward together and we should all take note of its recommendations.

One of Britain’s central values is that we should help each other in times of need.

Never is this truer than at Christmas. If you have a neighbour or relative on their own, reach out to them.

But I’d like to see that togetherness and reaching out on December 27.

On a wet Wednesday in January. Four months down the road when the good holiday times are already becoming a distant memory.

So with that thought in mind, I wish you all a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year and a 2018 filled with Christmas spirit.

Islwyn MP Chris Evans

As we sit down on Christmas Day to enjoy our Christmas dinner after a busy morning opening gifts, or perhaps travelling to visit relatives, we should spare a thought for our heroes in uniform working over Christmas and New Year.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are two of the busiest days of the year for our emergency and essential services.

They do not get to spend their Christmas with loved ones.

Instead, tens of thousands of people in the police, fire service, NHS, social care, military and other key services are working around the clock to keep us safe and comfortable.

They get up early on Christmas Day to go to work and make sure we can enjoy our breaks.

If we need them, we must bear this in mind and stay respectful.

They are doing a very difficult job at a difficult time and they deserve our understanding.

I would like to wish everyone a very happy and healthy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.