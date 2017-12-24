THE RSPCA is urging people who can provide a loving home to adopt animals from shelters.

With the Christmas season upon us, people are being asked to show kindness and, if possible, adopt animals from the RSPCA.

One of many animals looking for a forever home at Newport RSPCA is a one-year-old ferrit, Rudolph.

The ferret loves jumping around and playing and can be found, most of the time, climbing up and down his scratching post. It had been found as a stray in November and is now looking for a home to call his own. He could live with other ferrets.

RSPCA animal welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “We have so many amazing animals who will sadly be spending their Christmas in our centres this year. While our staff and volunteers do all they can to make sure they’re all healthy, happy and get lots of TLC we know they’ll all be much better off in loving homes of their own.

“Taking on an animal is a huge responsibility but we would encourage anybody who is considering getting a pet to go to their local RSPCA rescue centre or visit our website to browse those cats, dogs, rabbits, horses and even snakes looking for new homes! It’s so rewarding to give a previously mistreated or abandoned animal a chance at a happy life.

“We would, however, urge anyone thinking of getting a pet - whatever the time of year - to consider the costs and long-term commitment associated with caring for an animal. And we certainly wouldn’t advise giving pets as presents as the main care-giver must be prepared to look after him or her for the rest of their life.

“While Christmas for some can be the ideal time to introduce a new animal into the home, for others it might be better to wait for a quieter time of year. So before taking on a pet please do take everything into consideration and have a think about when might be the best time to bring a new furry friend home. And remember, staff at our centres are always happy to help so please pop along and ask them as many questions as you have."

For more information, ring 0300 123 0744.