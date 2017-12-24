JAILED British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be free within two weeks, her husband has said.

Speaking to the BBC, Richard Ratcliffe said he expected his wife to be let out of jail in Iran, where she has been since April 2016 when she was arrested on spying charges, within a fortnight.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose sister-in-law Rebecca Ratcliffe is a GP in Cwmbran, will celebrate her 39th birthday on Boxing Day.

Mr Ratcliffe said he was "sitting by the phone hoping" after it was revealed she had been listed as eligible for early release.

The couple's daughter Gabriella was with Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe when she was arrested and has since been living with her grandparents in Iran.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has always denied the charges of spying.