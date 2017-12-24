WALES' health secretary Vaughan Gething has appluaded health and care staff across the country in a Christmas message.

He said: “As Christmas approaches, I want to say a heartfelt thanks to everyone working tirelessly – day in day out – to deliver health and care services across Wales.

“Staff working in our NHS are the beating heart of a service that is the envy of the world. Without them it simply won’t function."

“Over the last 12 months I’ve seen and heard first hand, so many, examples of NHS workers going the extra mile and performing the extra ordinary for those in the greatest need.

“Only recently in the heavy snow, I heard about staff battling terrible conditions to get into work to deliver high quality care for the people who need it most.

“It is stories like these, stories about commitment and compassion which make me proud of our NHS and what it achieves across Wales 24/7.

“As people enjoy a peaceful Christmas, I know many will be working to save lives, treat the ill and injured and provide care. They have our admiration and our thanks.

“I hope everyone working tirelessly for our NHS and in our care services has and excellent Christmas. I wish them the best for the year ahead. Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda.”