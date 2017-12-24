THIS is the man police would like to speak to following an assault at a bowling centre in Cwmbran.

The assault occurred at Hollywood Bowl in the Cwmbran Centre during the evening on Monday, November 27.

Police are urging anyone with any information which could help in their investigations to contact them on 101, quoting 1700466460.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org