GWENT Police are appealing for information after a woman was reported missing in Newport earlier this morning.

Sandorne Kovacs, 63, of East Grove Road, Ringland, was reported missing in the hours of Monday, December 25 just after 12am.

She is described as a white, 5’7” tall with straight blonde shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and flip flops and was possibly wearing glasses.

Officers are concerned that the 63-year-old, originally from Hungary, is not familiar with the Newport area.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman confirmed that the police helicopter was scrambled on two occasions this morning to aid the search.

Anyone with information about Sandorne Kovacs which may aid officers in their inquiries, or may have seen her, is asked to call 101 or 999, quoting log reference 60 25/12/17.