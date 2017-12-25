THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snow, which will come into effect on Tuesday evening.

The warning, which starts at 6pm on Boxing Day – December 26 – and will remain in place until 11am on Wednesday, December 27, covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

The chief forecaster said: “A weather system moving east across southern England is likely to bring a mix of heavy rain and snow.

“Fifteen to 25mm of rain is likely quite widely within the warning area with some places receiving 30 to 40 mm.

“As the rain becomes increasingly heavy, it is likely to turn to snow in places, initially over parts of Wales and perhaps the Peak District then over central England in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Snow may fall to increasingly low levels, giving a cm or two in places. with two to five cm accumulating locally above 100m, and perhaps 10cm in a few places.

“These larger amounts are more likely over Wales whilst East Anglia and Lincolnshire see little or no snow.

“There is low confidence in the balance between rain and snow with marked variations likely from place to place in the amounts of any snow.”