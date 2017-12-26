PROTESTORS and supporters of the annual Tredegar Farmers' Boxing Day hunt in Newport clashed on the traditional display’s return.

Members of varying self-described “saboteur groups”, and those protesting independently, gathered outside the Tredegar Arms pub in Bassaleg offering vocal opposition to the hunt.

Several police officers stood between them and the pro-hunt supporters, with both sides trading verbal blows throughout the morning.

One man was summonsed for public order offences.

Placards reading “blood on your hands” and “hunting scum” were waved at the riders as they left the rear of the pub.

One protester, who did not want to be named, said that the group consisted of people from Newport, south Wales and as far afield as Scotland.

“We represent the majority of people who find the sport of ripping animals apart disgusting,” she said.

Another objector, who also chose not be name, added: “We are all united against any form of blood sport.”

The hunt was made up of riders of varying ages and was led by hunt master Ryan Woodfine up Caerphilly Road.

There was a mixture of cheers and jeers as the parade set off along Caerphilly Road.

A similar traditional hunt parade was held in Abergavenny by the Monmouthshire Hunt, with hundreds turning out to watch in the town centre.

-------------------------------

PROTESTERS and hunt supporters are clashing at the Tredegar Farmers’ Hunt this morning.

Argus reporter Niall Griffiths is on the scene, and said he has seen at least one person taken away in a police van.

Police officers in amongst the crowd. When I asked an officer who was who, he said: “That’s the problem, it’s hard to tell. At least when you’re policing football matches you can tell.” — Niall Griffiths (@ArgusNGriffiths) December 26, 2017

Supporters of the Boxing Day Hunt and anti-Hunt protestors clashing at the Tredegar Arms pic.twitter.com/y1NMlXo6TU — Niall Griffiths (@ArgusNGriffiths) December 26, 2017

A mixture of cheers and jeers as the Hunt set off pic.twitter.com/SWmkBl9rXS — Niall Griffiths (@ArgusNGriffiths) December 26, 2017

The annual event sets off from the Tredegar Arms in Bassaleg.

More follows.