FORMER prime minister David Cameron abused his position in order to benefit himself financially once he left office, Newport West MP Paul Flynn has claimed.

The Labour MP was speaking in Parliament last week after it was revealed Mr Cameron had taken up a new job leading a £750 million investment fund aimed and improving links between China and he UK.

He said Mr Cameron's new job "exposes parliamentarians to accusations of promoting their own financial interests in office in order to benefit from them later with lucrative jobs".

He added he was concerned Mr Cameron had "resisted all pleas" to reform the rules allowing former MPs to use knowledge gained while in office for their own gain.

He said: "Is there not a danger that the country will look at recent affairs and ask, as Chaucer did, “If gold doth rust, what will iron do?”

Replying to Mr Flynn, leader of the house Andrea Leadsom said he had raised "what I am sure is a very important point".