IT WAS an extra-special Christmas Day for some families in Gwent, who welcomed their brand new babies while most were tucking into their turkey.

Five babies were born at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital on Monday, with the first arriving at 5.14am and the last one coming into the world almost exactly 12 hours later at 5.05pm.

One of the earliest was Aneil Singh Rathod, who was born at 5.15am to Tanya Chauhan and husband Randeep Singh, of Newport.

It was a bit of a surprise to the couple, as Aneil, their first child, wasn’t due until Friday, January 12.

But, despite, his early arrival, he was fit and well, weighing 5lb 4oz.

Mrs Chauhan, a risk analyst, said: “My birthday is on New Year’s Eve, so that’s going to be an expensive month for his dad,” she said.

“We are looking forward to going home soon.”

Her husband, who works in procurement, said he was looking forward to a slightly delayed Christmas.

“We’ve put up a tree and we can have our own Christmas now,” he said.

Arriving at 12.41pm was Luca Davies Savini, the first child of Kirstin Davies and John Savini, of Newport.

Miss Davies, who works at Newport Centre, said: “He’s doing really well.

“I’m just waiting to be checked out and then hopefully I can go home.”

Luca weighed 6lb 8oz and arrived nine days early.

Haley and John Lavery, of Cwmbran, also welcomed their first child when Jacob Robin Lavery was born at 9.40am, weighing 8lb 4oz.

Mrs Lavery, who works for the NHS, said it had been a shock when she had realised Jacob was on his way on Christmas Eve.

“Christmas Eve was a lot of fun,” she said.

“But he’s doing well and we’ve got our fingers crossed that we can go home.”

Three boys were also born at Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital – Emily Baker welcomed Leon, her first child, while Emma Lewis had her sixth, Evan Joseph. Beth Forth also gave birth to baby Harley.