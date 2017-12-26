PATIENTS attending A&E units at Gwent hospitals are being asked to tell health watchdogs about their experiences, as part of a review that takes in issues such as waiting times, staff communication, and ambulance handovers.

Gwent's independent health watchdog, Aneurin Bevan Community Health Council (CHC), is seeking the views of patients who have recently had to attend A&E units at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals, as part of a Wales-wide review.

CHCs receive reports regularly from patients describing waiting times in A&E units as lengthy and uncomfortable, and some have also indicated that patients' admission to units is delayed, with them having to wait in the ambulance outside.

The Board of Community Health Councils in Wales and the seven CHCs in Wales want to hear from patients regarding the following issues in A&E: Waiting times; comfort levels; communication from staff; treatment, privacy and dignity; staffing levels; ambulance handover times to the A&E department.

Staff availability with regard to filling shifts, and high patient demand during peak times are issues with which CHCs are familiar, and they have acknowledged that the NHS in Wales is working to improve the experiences of patients.

They acknowledge too, ongoing public engagement programmes such as the Choose Well campaign, to try to educate the public on the healthcare services that best suit their needs, as an alternative to A&E.

But the views of patients who experience A&E directly are now being sought, to inform future improvement plans.

Patients' feedback is invaluable in helping to spot themes or trends that are a cause for concern, and to highlight areas of good practice.

Responses will be treated in complete confidence, and anonymized responses to the review will be analysed and used to compile a formal written report, to be shared with health boards for learning and to be the published.

Aneurin Bevan CHC can be contacted by telephone, in the New Year, on 01633 838516, at any time by e-mail at enquiries.aneurinbevanchc@waleschc.org.uk.

Alternatively, is there a short questionnaire at http://svy.at/bwqyr

CHC members will also be conducting visits to A&E units in January, to collect information on patients' real time experiences.

* The latest information on waiting times in A&E - for November - shows that once again, no unit in Wales got close to the minimum 95 per cent target for dealing with patients inside four hours.

The A&E unit at Nevill Hall reached 87.4 per cent, the second highest of 13 in Wales, while the Royal Gwent unit reached 77.6 per cent, the eighth highest.

There were 392 patients who in November waited longer than 12 hours to be dealt with at Gwent's A&E units - 327 at the Royal Gwent and 65 at Nevill Hall - out of 3,135 across Wales.

Health boards' performance on waits of more than 12 hours varied considerably in November, with Betsi Cadwaladr in north Wales having 1,222 patients wait mote than 12 hours, and Cardiff and Vale having 37.