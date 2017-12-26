DEPENDING on what might have been expected from Santa Claus at Christmas, socks will have been a popular or unpopular gift for many - but they were an important present for patients at a Newport hospital.

Older patients who spent Christmas on some of the wards at St Woolos Hospital got a special pair of socks as a present, thanks to what Christine Tucker, manager of the Age Cymru Gwent Robins volunteer service, called a "wonderful" donation.

Slips and falls among older patients on wards are an ongoing concern, so several months ago Mrs Tucker wrote to Totes, which manufactures among other fashion items, thick socks with grips on the bottoms, explaining the problem and asking if the firm would donate a few pairs.

Some months passed without reply, but then Mrs Tucker a large box from Totes which to her "utter amazement" contained around 150 pairs of gripped Slipper Sox.

Wards at St Woolos and the Royal Gwent Hospital received several pairs of the socks, and some patients spending Christmas on a ward got them as a festive gift.

"The generosity and kindness of Totes is fantastic, and this is so helpful to the patients and staff," said Mrs Tucker.

"The Robins, and staff and patients at St Woolos and the Royal Gwent want to thank them publicly, because this donation could prevent nasty falls for vulnerable patients, and all the consequences that can follow."