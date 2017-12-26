THE family of a British-Iranian mother-of-one currently imprisoned on spying charges in Iran have wished her a happy birthday, while awaiting news on her possible early release.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her young daughter Gabriella were detained at an airport in Tehran as they planned to return to the United Kingdom on April 3, 2016.

Earlier in the week, Richard Ratcliffe, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, said it could be around two before his wife could be released from prison, after her status was changed to eligible for early release.

Cwmbran GP Rebecca Ratcliffe, the sister-in-law of the mother-of-one, said the family were still waiting on news, but were having a celebration for Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's 39th birthday on Boxing Day.

“It has been nearly a week since we found out Nazanin is eligible for early release and yet that still has not happened," said Dr Ratcliffe.

“We have spent another Christmas apart for our girls. Today – Boxing Day – is her 39th birthday.

“We were able to speak to her on the phone to wish her a happy birthday but her presents will have to wait.

“This afternoon the family will mark her birthday with a big chocolate cake, while skyping Gabriella.

“We wait in hope every day that this will be her last day without us."

Dr Ratcliffe added that her sister-in-law celebrated Christmas in prison with her inmates, and they all shared parts of their own religions for the event.

“Yesterday, on Christmas Day, Nazanin’s prisoners cooked a roast chicken dinner and Nazanin made a Christmas pudding, sadly without the brandy as this was not allowed," she said.

“One of the prisoners read out part of the Koran that talked about Jesus’ birth.

“Nazanin read out an extract from the Bible about love from the letters from Corinthians – a copy of the Bible had been left by a previous Christian prisoner.

“The women were interested to learn about this Christian celebration."

Dr Ratcliffe added that despite the time of the year - both Christmas and her birthday, she was not allowed to receive a visit from her daughter or other members of her family who live in Iran.

"She did not get a visit from Gabriella though," said the GP.

“She will not get a visit from her family today either, despite it being her birthday."