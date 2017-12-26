A RISCA businessman has skydived at more than 10,000 feet in memory of his late grandmother.

Nick Parsons-Young, who works at West Environmental Services, previously told the Argus that he was going to skydive out of a plane to raise vital funds for St David’s Hospice Care.

He said: "St David’s Hospice has been a charity that my family have supported for over thirty years,” said Mr Parsons-Young.

"My gran had bowel cancer and they cared for her until she passed away. They were excellent with her right up until the very end of her illness. I want to raise money for them to say thank you.”

Last Saturday, Mr Parsons-Young was brave enough to jump.

He said: "I managed to raise £1,185.78 in all.

"The jump went brilliant, it was less frightening than I thought. I would do it over and over again and would recommend it to anyone.

"I am very happy with the overall outcome of the money raised and the jump."