RISCA residents who have been without post for six months will now have post boxes installed.

The Argus reported back in June that some residents on Holly Road have had post deliveries stopped and that they would have to collect it five miles away from Abercarn Delivery Office.

The Royal Mail said post had been stopped due to “crime in the area”.

Resident Chester Chaffey has voiced his criticism though, and said it was disappointing the issue was not sorted before Christmas.

"I think it is ridiculous," said the 72-year-old.

"We have not had any post at the busiest time of the year.

"I feel for those who suffer with loneliness."

But after six months, Caerphilly County Borough Council has now sent Holly Road residents a letter, outlining a plan which will see mailboxes installed "as a gesture of goodwill".

The letter reads: "Since I last contacted you Caerphilly Homes has continued to work with Royal Mail in an effort to assist them in reaching a resolution to this suspension.

"While it has no obligation to do so, in order to progress a further pilot reinstatement of mail deliveries, Caerphilly Homes has reached an agreement with Royal Mail, as a gesture of goodwill, to supply and fit mail boxes for the tenants of the first and second floor flats in Holly Road. These boxes will be located in the ground floor communal corridor of each block and will be of a robust design, satisfying ‘secured by design’ guidance and each will be engraved with the relevant flat number.

"Caerphilly Homes and Caerphilly County Borough Council will not be responsible for the contents of these boxes and will accept no liability for any loss or damage to mail delivered to these boxes should you choose to use them. Tenants will not be asked to contribute to the initial supply and installation of the mail boxes but may be recharged for the cost of any repairs or replacements that may be required. Tenants will also be charged for additional or replacement keys and barrels."

The letter added: "Royal Mail have indicated that they would initially recommence deliveries three days each week, increasing to a six day service if a two week pilot is successful. Cards would be left for large items and those requiring a signature.

"Obviously the success of any pilot will be dependent upon the co-operation of all residents and it is important that all visitors to the flats, including Royal Mail staff, are treated with respect. Failure to show respect will result in the pilot being withdrawn."

A spokesman for the council said that the boxes should be fitted in about two months' time.

Mr Chaffey said the plan should have been sorted months ago.

"We have been without post for months," he said.

"When I read 'as a gesture of goodwill' in the letter I felt so angry. The Royal Mail and the council chose to stop the deliveries, not me, so they should sort it."

Angela Jenkins, whose father lives in Holly Road, said she is still angry at the situation.

"My father still has no post," said Mrs Jenkins. "He has not had any post delivered and only had Christmas cards from people who have given the cards to me.

"The council should have sorted this out months ago. But at least he will soon have post again."