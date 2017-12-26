SO FAR, one of St Davids Hospice's latest appeals has raised more than £600.

The 'Jam In Jar' appeal was set up by the hospice earlier this year and encourages people to help give those in the hospice a treat.

As part of it, the hospice provide a mini ‘jam jar’ and ask supporters to fill it with 20p’s to the value of £5 - that £5 will allow a patient to have afternoon tea at one of the hospice buildings.

At the moment, the appeal is ongoing and so far more than £600 has been raised for the patients.

Tania Ansel of St David’s said: “We are delighted with the response we have had to date with the ‘Jam In’ Jam Jars. We are always looking for the next fundraising idea and this time around we thought we would go back to basics and offer our supporters a simple but quirky way to support us.

"It’s not a Bike Ride, Run or sponsored event but just a nice way to support us. We have had schools, churches and community groups getting involved and we look forward to carrying this on in 2018.

"The Jars are available from our Hospice sites in Malpas (Newport) including our Café and would encourage all supporters to get involved.”

There is still time to make a donation to the 'Jam In' appeal.

Jars can be collected from the hospice sites in Newport.

Alternatively call 01633 851042 for more information or donate on the JustGiving page - www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/sdf/jam-in-appeal