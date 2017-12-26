A SCHEME of roadworks, planned to upgrade the A4042 Cwmbran Rechem roundabout, will start one week after New Years’ Day.

The Welsh Government and Taylor Wimpey will be delivering the project, which is expected to last around 12 weeks and be completed by Sunday, April 1.

The upgrade will increase the operational capacity of the junction and will include widening the approaches, amendments to the central kerbing of the roundabout and changes to associated infrastructure such as traffic signs, road markings and street lighting.

Disruption will be kept to a minimum by maintaining the existing two lane approaches to the roundabout, however, there will be narrowed lanes and a reduced speed limit for the duration of the works.

A number of night time road closures are also planned to avoid further disruption during peak times.

Full details and updates on the work will be posted at www.traffic-wales.com/VoyagerNews.aspx?NEWSID=9488

Any concerns should be directed to the appointed contractors Walters UK on either 07977 197144 or 01685 815100.