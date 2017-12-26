A NEWPORT school is complaining about litter problems outside their grounds.

Staff and pupils at Maindee Primary School, between Rodney Road and Corporation Road, are saying that litter is being dropped in the walkway to the school and that evidence of drug use has been found in the past.

Newport City Council have said they will be in touch with the headteacher.

Acting headteacher Max Smith said: “We are asking for help from Streetscene to keep the path tidy and for them to put a regular maintenance schedule in place.

“It needs to be a partnership and not just down to the school.”

Mr Smith said it is a “shame” that the “irresponsible behaviour” of a few people affects the whole community.

“In school, we encourage the pupils to have a pride in their community and we are all looking after it for future generations,” he added.

Bernardo Kerr, a community worker in Maindee who is working with the school, said the main issue is people dropping litter in the bushes outside the school.

Mr Kerr said they have had problems with litter for “a long time” and that, in the past, they have found evidence of drug use outside the school.

He said: “When we did a sweep a few weeks ago, we found a needle.

“We want to work with the council and the community to get to the root of this problem.”

Joanne Jay, a teacher at the school and the eco-council lead, said that a lot of the pupils live in the area and they feel “passionate” about this.

“It makes them feel down to come into to school and see all this rubbish,” she said.

Sara Khalid, a Year 6 student at the school, said they have decided to start cleaning up the area outside the school.

The 10-year-old said: “We also want to have more bins and lights. The nearest bins to the school are in the Post Office, in Corporation Road, and by the pedestrian bridge, off Rodney Road. If there were more bins, it would be better.

“In the morning, when you come to school, it is like you are walking through a dustbin.”

The student said there is an increase in litter after an event in Rodney Parade, such as the rugby or the football.

A spokeswoman for the council said that Newport City Council will contact the head teacher direct to liaise with them to see exactly what the problem is.

A spokesman for Rodney Parade said: “The issue of littering on event days around the venue has been apparent for some time and we understand the impact this can have in the local area.

“Our operational staff at Rodney Parade have been in regular communication with the Streetscene Council team seeking support and improved facilities to deal with litter generation on match days.”