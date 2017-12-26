A FAMILY say they “can’t believe” the generosity that has been shown to their daughter who has an incurable skin condition.

Rhiannon and Damian Atkinson’s daughter, Pippa, was diagnosed with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in 2016, which causes her skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch.

They launched a fundraising campaign in September to raise £25,000 to purchase a specialist bath which will help her condition.

And after revealing £22,000 had been raised already, Mrs Atkinson said: “This year has changed my perspective on everything. People have been knocking on our door and handing us cheques.

“We had a visit from Father Christmas who came with a £500 cheque from Santa Visits Caerleon. You just can’t believe how kind and generous people are.”

As the Argus previously reported, when Pippa was born 90 per cent of the skin on her hands and feet was missing.

The specialist bath they hope to buy injects micro-air bubbles into the water, which gently exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin and scabs.

The campaign has also raised awareness of the condition, which is important for the family as Pippa grows and starts going to school in the village.

Mr Atkinson said: “People have never heard of EB despite how bad it is, in all its forms. Everyone we have spoken to, including people who work in the health sector, have never heard of it, or if they have they have never see in it.

“We don’t want to hide her because her condition is a huge part of her life and it’s what people see when they meet her. Her appearance changes so much, like she has blisters on her cheeks and head at the moment. So it’s really important for people to understand what life is like for Pippa and that it’s such a rollercoaster.”

Pippa’s brother Tomos has also learnt how to deal with his sister’s condition.

Mr Atkinson said: “He understands, and for a six-year-old boy he understands so many medical terms. He is always there for Pippa.”

The dad also said Pippa had become well-known in the community since appearing in the Argus.

“I think it’s fabulous because people have changed the way they react to her," he added. "Rather than looking at her and thinking ‘What happened to her?’ They now know it’s Pippa. People don’t try and touch her anymore, which is a massive positive.”

The family is also working with children's specialist care charity Tree of Hope with the aim of establishing a charity specifically for people who have EB.

They recently returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida‎ where Mrs Atkinson said they had an "unforgettable time".

“Disney was phenomenal and it reminded us how much we need time together as a family," she said.

"We needed some time to have some fun. We still had to do Pippa’s dressings at 4pm every day and that meant we missed the shows, but the time that we had was just wonderful.”

The next fundraising event for the appeal will be a ball in the Celtic Manor on March 10. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/pleasehelppippa.