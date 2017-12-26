THE number of patients waiting more than 36 weeks for orthopaedic treatment in Gwent was at its lowest for more than three-and-a-half years at the end of October.

The sixth successive monthly fall in this waiting time category down 21 during October, to 775 - came against an overall increase, albeit small, in Gwent in waits of longer than 36 weeks for treatment.

By October 31, according to the latest Welsh Government figures, there were 1,474 patients in all specialities who had been waiting above 36 weeks.

The small monthly falls in orthopaedics and a number of other specialties was offset by an increase of 50 long waits in ophthalmology.

The number of waits of longer than 36 weeks in ophthalmology increased more than tenfold between March and October - from 52 to 603 - exacerbated recently by issues linked to a microscope replacement scheme and the long term sickness of nursing and consultant staff.

A health report in November stated that these issues "remain particularly challenging, with the service unable to recruit into key substantive specialist posts eg paediatric, glaucoma."

The aim, though increasingly challenging, remains to eliminate all waits for treatment of more than 36 weeks by the end of next March, with the exception of orthopaedics.

The issue there is particularly in relation to even longer waits - of a year and more - for some patients requiring spinal surgery predominantly, but also some needing arthroplasty (joint) or shoulder surgery. This is down to issues including co-morbidity, where a patient may have more than one health condition that makes it more difficult to treat the main problem in a timely manner.

The Welsh Government is investing an extra £50 million across Wales to drive down long waits for treatment, and Gwent has received several millions from this initiative.

Scores of patients, primarily in the orthopaedics and ophthalmology, have received treatment at the NHS treatment centre at Bristol, which provides a means of boosting capacity albeit beyond Gwent, and this is set to continue.