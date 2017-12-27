UPDATE: Executive Director of Chepstow Racecourse, Phil Bell, has released a statement

A personal message from our Executive Director, Phil Bell, regarding the abandonment of today’s Coral Welsh Grand National ... pic.twitter.com/ft0pX5b3v5 — Chepstow Racecourse (@Chepstow_Racing) December 27, 2017

-----------------------------------

A POPULAR horse racing event has been postponed following rain and snow.

The Coral Welsh Grand National was due to take place at Chepstow Racecourse today but has been abandoned due to 60mm of rain and snow over the previous 48 hours, organisers state.

Due to 60mm of rain and snow in the last 48 hours it is with regret that The Coral Welsh Grand National has been abandoned. Discussions are underway with the BHA to reschedule the race for Sat 6th January. Further details to follow. — Chepstow Racecourse (@Chepstow_Racing) December 27, 2017

The Chepstow Racecourse statement adds organisers are in discussion with the British Horseracing Authority and hope to reschedule the race for Saturday, January 6.

A statement from Newport Bus added: "Due to the postponement of today’s race meeting our race day service will not be operating."