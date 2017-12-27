UPDATE: Executive Director of Chepstow Racecourse, Phil Bell, has released a statement

A POPULAR horse racing event has been postponed following rain and snow.

The Coral Welsh Grand National was due to take place at Chepstow Racecourse today but has been abandoned due to 60mm of rain and snow over the previous 48 hours, organisers state.

The Chepstow Racecourse statement adds organisers are in discussion with the British Horseracing Authority and hope to reschedule the race for Saturday, January 6.

A statement from Newport Bus added: "Due to the postponement of today’s race meeting our race day service will not be operating."