TRIBUTES have been paid to a Blackwood woman described as "everyone's favourite teacher", who has died aged 95.

Peggy Dash taught at Blackwood Junior School, which has since closed, for about 30 years from the 1950s until the 1980s. She died on Tuesday, December 19.

Mrs Dash was the mother of former Argus photographer and picture editor Peter Dash, who died last year aged 68.

Daughter-in-law Christine said as a result of 30 years teaching in the town Mrs Dash seemed to know almost everyone in Blackwood.

"She was everyone's favourite teacher," she said.

"It seems everyone around here was taught by her at some point."

She added: "She was a very strong character.

"She was just lovely, so lovely.

"She would do anything to help anybody.

"She was tiny woman, but so full of life."

Blackwood Junior School closed about 10 years ago and has since been demolished and replaced with houses.

Mrs Dash said her mother-in-law "couldn't stand to look" at the new houses which were built where her beloved school once stood.

Born Peggy Taylor, Mrs Dash grew up in Abertillery. While training to be a teacher in Chichester she met Albert Macauley - better known as 'Mac' - Dash, who was at the time serving with the Royal Navy. The pair married in 1944 and lived for a time in Scotland and Malta, where Peter was born in 1948.

It was during her time in Malta that Mrs Dash set up the first English-speaking junior school in the country.

Once Mr Dash's naval career ended the couple moved back to Mrs Dash's home of Wales, where they remained for the rest of their lives.

Mr Dash died in 2009.

Mrs Dash said, although her mother-in-law, who was a member of the spiritualist movement for about 70 years, lived independently at her home in Blackwood with her niece Jean, her son's death had taken a toll on her.

"Since Peter went she didn't want to be here," she said.

Her funeral will be at St Margaret's Church in Blackwood, where her son was also laid to rest last year, at a date to be confirmed.