A RESCUE operation was launched after reports of a boat adrift on the River Usk in Newport.

Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) was called at around 10.10am on Boxing Day and launched its lifeboat for Newport, Maureen Easton.

The small speedboat was located close to the M4 motorway bridge at Brynglas.

A spokesman for SARA said: "Crew members from our Newport station responded to this request from assistance and located a small speedboat that had come adrift from its moorings.

"A crew member was put aboard and a tow established. "The vessel was then recovered to moorings at St Julian's where this vessel was secured. "The crew then returned to station, where SARA 14 was washed and refuelled ready to respond to the next tasking.

"As volunteers the crew are available to respond all year round as this tasking on Boxing Day shows.”

SARA is a registered charity, working to save lives around the Severn area, with bases in Newport, Beachley, Sharpness, Tewkesbury and Wyre Forest, manned by volunteers. For more information on the work of SARA visit sara-rescue.org.uk.