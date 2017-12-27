SNOW fell in varying quantities across Gwent overnight, with a fresh warning for ice issued for later today.

While flurries were seen in Newport and in the south, there are reports of deep snow in the north.

Twitter user NCRRoberts shared photos of snowfall in Beaufort, Blaenau Gwent, where there are issues on the roads.

Access roads to the main roads are fairly deep up here in Beaufort Hill.. Vehicles cannot get up North North Street where we live(on the same level as the highest point of the heads of the valleys).. Going to dig the cars out of the driveway soon.. — N C Roberts (@NCRPhotography) December 27, 2017

A yellow weather warning for rain and snow will expire at 11am today but the Met Office have issued a new warning for ice later today.

The warning will come into effect from 4pm and will expire at 11am on Thursday.

Picture: Met Office

It reads: "Icy patches are expected to develop on Wednesday night and Thursday morning on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as where showers continue to fall washing off treatment. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible."