A INQUIRY into how the Welsh Government can ensure funding is used to ensure disadvantaged youngsters get the best possible opportunities in their education will close next week.

The consultation by the Welsh Assembly's Children, Young People and Education Committee, which is chaired by Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle, is looking into how funding is allocated through the Pupil Development Grant and whether disadvantaged young people are getting the best possible outcomes.

It will close on Friday, January 5.

The inquiry will look into how schools use the Pupil Deprivation Grant, as well as the impact of the Welsh Government's Schools Challenge Cymru programme, which closed in March 2017.

Newport East AM John Griffiths and South Wales East's Mark Reckless are also members of the committee.

To take part in the inquiry or for more information call 0300 200 6565, email SeneddCYPE@assembly.wales or visit senedd.assembly.wales/mgConsultationdisplay.aspx?Id=285

Responses can be made in English or Welsh.