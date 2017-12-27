GWENT Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a 17-year-old girl in Caerphilly.

The girl was verbally abused and had rubbish thrown at her. The assault took place at the bus stop on Cardiff Road in Caerphilly opposite Sports Direct at 5pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the photograph as they believe he may be able to assist them in their enquiry.

If anyone witnessed the assault or has any information, call 101 quoting log 415 15/11/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.