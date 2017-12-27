GWENT Police are appealing for witnesses following a one car crash that left a woman with serious injuries.



The crash took place on Syr Dafydd Avenue in Caerphilly and occurred at approximately 1.10am on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.



The single vehicle collision involved a green Ford Fiesta.



An occupant of the vehicle, a 25-year-old woman from the Croespenmaen area of Caerphilly was taken to the Royal Gwent hospital with serious injuries.



Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any information relating to it is asked to call 101, quoting log: 62 27/12/2017.

