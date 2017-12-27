FORMER Ukip Wales leader Nathan Gill has quit as an AM.

Mr Gill, who is also a Member of the European Parliament for Wales, was elected to the Assembly last year as one of Ukip's list candidates for North Wales.

Although he was at the time leader of Ukip Wales and was widely assumed to be taking the reins of the Assembly's new Ukip group, he was ousted from the role by former Conservative MP Neil Hamilton.

In July last year he resigned from the party's Assembly group and has sat as an Independent AM ever since.

Although he had said he would quit as an MEP if he was elected to the Assembly, he has not done so and continued to represent Ukip in the Assembly.

As Mr Gill was elected as a regional member for North Wales, there will not be a by-election. Instead, Mandy Jones, who was next on Ukip's list for North Wales, will be automatically appointed to the role.

In a statement Mr Gill said he had taken the decision “with both sadness and relief”.

“I took this decision a long time ago, based on principle, not peer pressure,” he said.

“I consulted with the next candidate on the list who at the time asked whether I would delay my resignation to give her more time to prepare.

“I agreed that this was absolutely the right thing to do.

“Mandy Jones is now eager and ready to take over the role, and I am confident that I am leaving the post to someone who will do an excellent job for the people of North Wales.”

He added he was “proud” of his role in Ukip’s Assembly election campaign last year, which saw the party gain representation in the Assembly for the first time.

But he added “it is clear that the most pressing issue facing Wales is Brexit”.

“With talks about to move on to the secondary stage, the institutions of the European Union will become increasingly involved in debating and advising on progress,” he said.

“I feel it is right that I concentrate on serving my term as an MEP and do my bit in helping to get the best deal for the country.

“As the only Eurosceptic MP in Wales, I have a duty to give the majority of voters who backed Leave in Wales the representation that they deserve and need in Brussels.”

Although British MEPs will receive payments of up to £176,000 when the UK leaves the EU, it had been suggested Mr Gill would not be eligible as an AM. But Mr Gill refuted claims he would benefit financially from the move.

“I am leaving job security for the next three and a half years to commit myself to my political beliefs for one final but crucial year in the European Parliament,” he said.

“Serving in both Parliaments has given me invaluable insight but also revealed how deep the disconnect is between UK politicians sitting in different parliaments.

“If we share information and work more closely together, we can get the best deal for our country.

“I pledge to maintain an open door to all politicians in Wales, whichever body they are elected to, to consult me and collaborate with me in my role as an MEP as we move to the next critical stage of negotiations.”