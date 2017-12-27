A NEWPORT restaurant spread festive cheer by opening its doors for nearly 50 of the city’s homeless on Christmas Day.

The Taj Kohinoor in Maindee served up plates of food and gifted hampers to people of all ages from several homeless shelters.

Owner Mazafar Iqbal and Shabnam Ajay said they felt the need to help people less fortunate than themselves.

“ Since taking over the business in December 2016 we have seen a lot of people rummaging through our bins and looking for leftovers and also coming in asking for food,” said Mr Iqbal.

“We put up a post on our Facebook and thankfully some friends decided to help us out.”

The pair managed to get five volunteers to help them on the day, with donations of food hampers, gift hampers and bottles of water coming from One Stop, Newport City Council and United Foods respectively.

The Taj Kohinoor’s chefs also cooked portions of chicken curry or vegetable curry with rice and naan bread for their visitors. A total of 41 meals and gift sets were given to the Solace Shelters in Albert Street and Clifton Place.

A further seven people from the Eden Gaye shelter enjoyed a three-course meal in the restaurant, which was specially opened for them. Volunteers served food and drinks, giving them a dine-in experience.

Mr Iqbal said: “We were astonished at the various ages of the people in the shelters, people in their teens and twenties also the elderly. It was quite an eye opener for us and to see how financial or personal issues quickly escalate, resulting in homelessness.”