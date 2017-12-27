THE SON of a vulnerable woman who has gone missing in Newport has urged his mother to "come back home."

Sandorne Kovacs, 63, was visiting her son Sandor who lives in East Grove Road, Ringland, Newport, when she went missing at around 12.30am on Christmas Day.

CCTV captured Ms Kovacs re-entering the home on the afternoon of Christmas Day, at around 1.30pm, when she returned to put on creamy-coloured winter boots, a brown winter jacket with a fluffy hood and collect a brown handbag.

However, no confirmed sightings have been made since.

Ms Kovacs lives near Budapest in Hungary and was visiting her son for Christmas and New Year.

Yesterday, her son issued a desperate appeal for help to find his mother.

“I am feeling stressed out,” said Mr Kovacs, 35, who works for Sims based at Alexandra Docks in Newport.

“I cannot sleep or eat because of the worry.

“I feel lost because I don’t know what to do.”

Ms Kovacs, who also has a daughter living in Hungary, has visited Newport twice previously but is not familiar with the surrounding areas.

She suffers with mental health issues, including depression.

Mr Kovacs said he spent all of Christmas Day out searching for his mother who has never gone missing before.

A police helicopter has also been scrambled in searches.

He added: "I do not think she has tried to go back to Hungary.

"She likes it here at the moment and wanted to spend some time with me."

Ms Kovacs had arrived to visit her son in November and was planning to return to Hungary in January.

Police are trying to track her mobile phone, which is working, and her bank transactions to help find her.

"My message for her is to come back home and not to worry about anything," Mr Kovacs added.

She is also believed to be wearing black leggings, a colourful jumper and a pink scarf.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log number 60 of December 25.