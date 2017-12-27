A DAD who traded his 12-year career as a warehouse worker to open his own mobile eatery is celebrating after hitting his one-year anniversary.

Mark Fredrickson runs the Little Steak Hut based in Seven Styles Avenue, Newport and has gained over 7000 followers on social media.

Today, the business has had a string of celebrity customers – including Welsh professional boxer Lee Selby – and has worked with charities to help the homeless on several occasions.

When starting out, Mr Fredrickson described the move as “the most worrying career decision I had made in my entire life”.

“I decided to set up a business as I was heavily into health and fitness and I was eating chicken and steak for protein intake," he said.

“If I wanted a snack after gym from a mobile van it was always a bacon or a burger. I identified a crucial gap in the market for a food van that was based around steak in meal form or baguettes.”

Recalling the “brave decision” to set up the business, he said he had to choose between going for his goal with a risk of failure, or continue earning a secure income for his family.

“My first year has been a massive challenge to get my brand recognised and identified," he added.

“I’ve used various marketing strategies on social media and been very innovative with fresh ideas and offers weekly."

Mr Fredrickson also thanked champion boxer, Lee Selby, for helping to “promote the business and help with advertising” alongside the support of his loyal customers.

“They are the ones who make me want to keep progressing, they love my food and I love cooking for them," he said.

Looking forward, the trader wants to make the business his “life-long commitment” and hopes to increase his trailer size and franchise his brand across Wales.

“Little Steak Hut is my life, it provides a regular income, I get to meet amazing people and two days are never the same," he added.

“As long as I keep jumping hurdles I will keep growing. I would like to thank any friends, family or customers who believed in me”.

For more information, search ‘Little Steak Hut’ on social media.