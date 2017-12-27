TWO teams of rowers from Gwent are well underway in tackling “the world’s toughest row” across the Atlantic Ocean for charity.

Team Oarstruck, a group of four life-long friends from Caerleon, are currently placed 16th out of 21 in the overall standings as the Argus went to print.

Joel Wood, Hugo Thompson, John Morgan, and Monty Williams have covered more than 756 miles since embarking on the 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge on December 14.

The race had been due to start two days earlier but it was postponed due to gale-force winds.

Mr Thompson’s goal of becoming the first type 1 diabetic to complete the race is still possible despite another team, Team O2, having a diabetic rower of their own.

But the Egyptian team’s boat capsized on December 22, leaving its two rowers floating in a life raft for 12 hours before being rescued.

Another boat, Team Tenzing, also had to be rescued by race organisers when their boat capsized after suffering an on-board battery fire.

Mr Wood’s father Andrew said that such events hit home with the team’s parents, adding: “We’re all in a Whatsapp group and we’re all anxious about them. We’re checking the tracker constantly to see how they’re getting on.”

The Atlantic Ladies remain the race’s only trio and have covered 516 miles, sitting in 21st.

Elaine Theaker, of Abergavenny, along with Dianne Carrington and Sharon Magrath are hoping to become the first three-woman team to complete the row.

On their Facebook page, it was revealed that they were in “good spirits” and had even come across a shark while on their journey.

Fundraising page for both teams can be found for Team Oarstruck here, and for Atlantic Ladies here. To track their progress, click here.