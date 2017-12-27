A GENEROUS businessman has helped Christmas come early for a care home project facing an uncertain future after donating £2,000.

In September, Llanyravon Court Care Home teamed up with Llanyrafon Nursery and Play Group to host sessions allowing children to visit elderly people.

The project aimed to get the residents of the home more active by playing games and interacting with children and received positive feedback for helping to improve wellbeing.

As previously reported, the nursery feared for its future after launching a £2,000 funding bid to help pay a member of staff to support the project for another year

After hearing about the project on social media, Chris Baker - the owner of London-based surveyors, Mcdowalls - agreed to donate the full amount while home for Christmas.

The former Croesyceiliog School pupil said the project struck a chord as his mother worked as a home carer in the Cwmbran area.

“It takes a lot of time and effort to make this project work,” he said.

“But it all goes round in circles. The kids learn something and for the residents, it brings back memories.

“I prefer a little project to a big charity where you feel that your money gets lost a bit.”

He added that he hopes to support the care home and nursery project in the future and that “it doesn’t have to stop here”.

Activities coordinator for the care home, Glynis Pope, said the project idea stemmed from helping resident George Batchelor who didn’t want to get involved in activities.

After seeing the benefits on the resident, the scheme grew into bi-weekly visits with many residents getting involved.

The project also received royal approval this year with the Queen passing on her praise after receiving a letter from Mr Batchelor’s granddaughter.

Following George's death earlier this year, the care home and nursery want to continue the project in his memory.

Mrs Pope thanked Mr Baker for his "generous" donation to the project which helps residents with conditions such as dementia.

Nursery assistant Mandy Tottle added: “A few months ago it felt like the project was going to sink but this feels like a safety net.

“It’s the best Christmas present for us to know we can go back and continue.”