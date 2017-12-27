A BABY born to a Pontypool family was the first to be born on Christmas Day across all Gwent hospitals.

Emily Bates and partner Kieran Gooding welcomed their first child, Leon, at 0.01am on Monday morning at Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall hospital.

Leon, who weighed eight pounds and 12 ounces, was one of three Christmas births at the hospital.

“He is lovely and he’s been doing amazing. He’s all cwtched up at home now,” said Miss Bates, who turns 20 today.

“I can’t thank the surgeon and anaesthetist enough for helping bring my beautiful boy into the world and for patching me up afterwards, and to the midwives who helped and provided around-the-clock care and support.”

The birth proved to be a coincidence for Miss Bates and her mother, Tanya, as both women were due to be born on Christmas Day themselves but were born days after.

Miss Bates said it makes Leon, who was due on December 12, that bit more special.

“It’s third time lucky in a way,” she added.