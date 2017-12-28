PLANNING permission has been granted for an extension at the rear of a house in Caerleon.

But the applicant must ensure the development does not damage any Roman remains in the area.

The application for the extension, which will be partly two-storey and partly single-storey, at the house in Broadwalk, was granted by Newport City Council yesterday, Wednesday.

But the permission is conditional that any "features of archaeological interest" discovered during the building work are recorded to ensure nothing of any historical significance is damaged or lost.

Although the site itself is not within the boundary of the Caerleon Roman fortress, a letter from the council's archaeological planning officer Rob Dunning said a civilian settlement, including a cemetery, had been located in the wider vicinity.

In the letter Mr Dunning said: "There is, therefore, the possibility of archaeological material being located in the proposed development area".

To view the full application visit newport.gov.uk/planning and search for 17/1056.