A RESCUE operation was launched last night after reports of a person in the River Usk near Abergavenny.

Following reports from Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue in the Llanfoist area, a wide scale response took place.

This included multiple Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) stations and a Maritime and Coastguard helicopter from St Athan.

A SARA statement, published on social media, said “nothing has been found and SARA resources have now stood down”.

SARA is a registered charity, working to save lives around the Severn area, with bases in Newport, Beachley, Sharpness, Tewkesbury and Wyre Forest, manned by volunteers.

For more information on the work of SARA, visit sara-rescue.org.uk.