As 2017 draws to a close it is an opportunity to look back over the last twelve months in politics and an opportunity to view the challenges that face us in 2018. The political world can often seem bewildering.

In 2017 I certainly felt this sense of bewilderment, at points, with the passing of council leader Keith Reynolds, Rhodri Morgan and Carl Sargeant AM. They were true public servants who we have lost but who we shall never forget.

2017 threw up local council elections and an unexpected General Election. I was delighted that the Labour run Caerphilly County Borough Council administration was re-elected for a new term. It is a credit to the Labour candidates and councillors that their message on the doorstep proved so popular. I am enthused to see how adeptly council leader Dave Poole has settled into his important role. I am incredibly proud that we continue to have an Islwyn councillor as Labour leader of the council.

Following the recent cabinet reshuffle by the first minister I was asked to go on a third committee of the Assembly, for the foreseeable future. I was delighted to join the culture, Welsh language and communications committee that is chaired by Bethan Jenkins AM.

The committee’s remit encompasses a number of issues that interest me including the role of the media in Welsh. The committee has been conducting an inquiry into the nature of musical education in Wales which, you will know, I am passionate is safeguarded to ensure a comprehensive and uniform offer across Wales for all children irrespective of their economic background.

There were political negatives in the year. Most notably the planning inspectorate’s decision to award an environmental permit at Nine Mile Point in Cwmfelinfach. Natural Resources Wales were unable to verify the validity of Hazrem’s new data but have acquiesced in the face of it, withdrawing their previous objection. It is a wholly unsatisfactory situation where the body charged with ensuring the public’s interests are safeguarded is unable to independently verify data put forward by an applicant who has the sole purpose of securing a permit to make a profit. Public health should never be played with fast and loose like this.

I recently met with the environment minister Hannah Blythan to express the concerns felt throughout Islwyn by this decision.

I want to wish you and your families a continued happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Whatever challenges lay ahead in 2018 and we know there will be many, let’s meet them together in comradeship.