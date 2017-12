SLIPS and falls on ice could cause injuries due to cold weather conditions today, the Met Office has warned.

The yellow ice 'be aware' warning covers all local authority areas in Wales.

A Met Office statement said: "Icy patches are expected to develop on Wednesday night and Thursday morning on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths".

It added ice could develop where "showers continue to fall washing off treatment."

The weather warning is in place until 11am today.