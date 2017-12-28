FORMER Olympic cyclist Becky James, of Abergavenny, has announced she is engaged to Wales and British and Irish Lions star George North.

The 26-year-old double silver medallist, who quit the sport in August for a new career in baking, announced her engagement to the 25-year-old winger on Wednesday.

Ms James announced the engagement on Instagram, posting a picture of herself and her new fiancé in front of a Christmas tree with the message: "December has been the BEST!!! 🎄I’m the luckiest girl in the World to have this man in my life. I can’t wait to marry my best friend. I love you @george_north ❤️"

And North, who will leave Northampton to return home to Wales at the end of the season, posted the same picture on Twitter:

The couple received floods of congratulations and well-wishes on Twitter and Instagram following the news, with Mr North's Wales team-mate Jamie Roberts saying: "Llongyfarchiadau both. Awesome x"