A TEEN has died following a crash in the Monmouth area, police confirm.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash in Mitchel Troy Road at 12.50pm on Wednesday, December 27.

The crash involved a black Ford Fiesta and the 19-year-old male driver died at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers and the passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to University Hospital Wales with minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have any information relating to it, should call 101 quoting log: 264 27/12/2017.