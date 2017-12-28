A FAMILY are appealing for help to find a pet parrot which has gone missing from Cwmyoy, near Abergavenny.

The 21-year-old parrot, named Chinky, was last seen on around December 14.

Owner Charlotte Digby-North, 29, of Cwmyoy near Abergavenny, has appealed on Facebook for help to find the blue-fronted Amazon parrot, who is mostly green with yellow and blue on his head.

The appeal has been shared more than 100 times by people across the Gwent area.

Chinky is described as "extremely friendly" but his owners are concerned as he will not have eaten for several days.

Search parties have been out calling his name in the area but they have had no response.

If you have seen Chinky or have any information about him please call Charlotte Digby-North on 07402080791.