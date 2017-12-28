AN INCIDENT involving a man, who is believed to be homeless, being thrown to the ground by a bouncer outside a nightclub is being investigated by Gwent Police.

Footage taken by a member of the public on Tuesday evening shows a man being thrown to the ground outside The Flourmill, in High Street, Blackwood.

The video is taken after the man is believed to have left the club. It also shows his bag being thrown by another member of door staff.

The Flourmill has since posted on social media that it has suspended three members of staff while an investigation into the incident takes place.

And it says that the film footage, which is being widely shared on social media, does not give the full accurate picture of what happened.

A 19-year-old man, from Bargoed who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was outside the club when the incident happened and recorded it on his phone.

"The homeless man had been in the club and he was removed. I am not sure why,” he said.

"Outside a bouncer threw the man’s bag onto the floor and then the man was thrown onto the floor."

He added: "This must have happened at about 8pm."

The video involving the man - who is believed to be called Jason - has been viewed hundreds of times by people.

People have also posted comments calling the man "amazing" and a "lovely, lovely person".

The Flourmill posted on social media a statement from its security company supplier, saying that three bouncers had been suspended.

It said: "We are aware of an incident that took place at the Flourmill on December 26 and have begun an investigation into the matter.

"A video has been shared numerous times on social media portraying the doormen randomly pushing a homeless man who had done nothing to provoke them. However, the video did not show what had occurred previous to this.”

And it added that the man had been a customer in the Flourmill and that the doormen received several complaints from other customers about him.

"The doormen acted correctly and removed the man from the venue. Once outside, the man began to spit at the doormen and then started to throw bottles from a white bag at them and at customers. This could have resulted in serious injuries had a bottle struck anybody in the area. The doormen removed the bag from the man and moved it out of his way to prevent potential injury to innocent people.

"We are an ASC accredited company, who vet all their staff. We do not condone the use of physical force by any of our doormen. We have suspended the doormen involved and are willing to work with any outside agency necessary to conclude the investigation. Our doormen put themselves in dangerous situations on a daily basis to protect the public so they can enjoy a night out and unfortunately sometimes incidents happen."

The statement added: "This incident has shown how social media can be used to manipulate and distort situations without giving a full and honest account of what actually happened and how people, however well intentioned, can misjudge a situation without being aware of all the facts."

Blackwood Councillor Nigel Dix said the incident showed "a lack of respect" to the man and Councillor Andrew Farina-Childs called it "unacceptable".

A spokesman from Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses following an assault on a 47-year-old man on High Street in Blackwood.

"The assault took place on the evening of Tuesday, December 26 2017. Officers are currently investigating.

"If anyone witnessed the assault or has any information please call 101 quoting log 265 27/12/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."