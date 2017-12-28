A MAN has been arrested for dangerous driving following a crash in the Pontypool area this morning.

Gwent Police were called to a crash involving one vehicle on the A472 near Pontypool at around 1.35am on December 28.

The driver of the green Volkswagen Polo, a 23-year-old man, was arrested and remains in custody, police confirm.

The vehicle also contained two other occupants and a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital.

His injuries are unknown at this time and another occupant, a 19-year-old, was uninjured.

A stretch of the A472 was also closed in both directions between the B4471 and A4043 following the crash.

It reopened later in the morning following a police accident investigation at the scene.

If you witnessed the crash have any information relating to it, call 101quoting log: 25 28/12/2017.

