FRIENDS and family looking for a vulnerable missing woman have been given new hope after a possible sighting.

The search for Sandorne Kovacs entered its fourth day today after the 63-year-old went missing from her son's home in East Grove Road, Ringland, Newport, just after midnight on Christmas Day.

Friends and family have been frantically searching ever since - and on Wednesday at around 10pm her son Sandor received a message on Facebook about a possible sighting near Tesco Esso Express petrol station in Chepstow Road, Newport.

A search party of around six was quickly gathered, with the group taking torches and searching the area in sub-zero temperatures until around 2am.

Despite the search proving unsuccessful, the sighting gave her son and his friends searching renewed hope.

"My opinions is we have to be in the right place at the right time," said her son Sandor, 35.

"We do not know where she is but we will continue searching until we get some news.

"The sighting has given us hope."

A group of around nine went searching around Lliswerry Pond, fields, allotments and the surrounding area this afternoon after an appeal was put out on Facebook.

They showed pictures of Ms Kovacs to residents in the area, asking for information and for anyone who sees the Hungarian to contact police.

Mr Kovacs said they will continue to scour the area until they receive news.

After going missing after midnight, Ms Kovacs returned to her son's home on Christmas Day afternoon, leaving a pair of waterproof trousers and boots in the garden. Police are trying to track down where the items came from, and if anybody gave the items to Ms Kovacs, who suffers mental health issues including depression.

Mr Kovacs said his mother may have been hiding in a shed, or somewhere nearby - when she returned with the items.

Friends and former colleagues of Mr Kovacs have rallied in support of the appeal, which has been shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook.

Simon Johnson, a member of the search party, said: "It is a hard time for Sandor not knowing.

"She needs to be found for his peace of mind. We are just trying to do as much as we can."

Ms Kovacs, who lives near Budapest in Hungary, is around 5’7” tall with straight blonde shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown knee length jacket with fur around the hood, black trousers, gold coloured shoes, carrying a cream and gold handbag and a pink fluffy scarf. The mum-of-two does not speak English and is not familiar with the Newport area. Anyone with information or who sees Ms Kovacs is asked to call 101 or 999, quoting log number 60 of 25.12.2017.