ROWS have erupted online between supporters and opponents of the annual Tredegar Farmers’ Boxing Day hunt - days after it was held.

The Argus reported protesters with placards gathering outside the Tredegar Arms pub in Bassaleg, Newport, with several police officers standing between them and the pro-hunt supporters. But the stand-off between supporters and opponents has continued on social media, with both sides continuing to trade blows at one another.

Newport resident Andy Meredith said: “The hunt should not be here full stop.

“It is cruel. I worry if the hounds spot a fox then they will chase it - it is natural for them. I have tried telling people this online but they will not listen.”

Another resident Pamela Parker said: “I am against it. It is cruel and I have no enjoyment from seeing an animal being ripped apart.

“I have been wanting to air my views on this and that is why I took to Facebook. People should know exactly what happens during hunts.

“I feed the foxes and, yes, they do kill but that is nature.”

But supporters argued the annual hunt simply reflects an old country tradition. As fox hunting with dogs has been illegal in the UK since 2005, hunts now follow an artificially-laid trail which is tracked by the hounds.

Supporter David Morgan said he has been involved with the Bassaleg hunt for years and that opponents are “ignorant”.

He said: “They just do not understand what actually happens. It is ignorance.

“No animal is killed. It is just a way of us showing a country tradition.”

Chris Ham, who lives in Machen, labelled opponents “trouble makers” on social media.

“The Bassaleg hunt does not involve any animal being harmed,” he said. “Saying the opposite is causing trouble.”