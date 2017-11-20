AS AN ELDERLY man who was brutally assaulted in his own home continues to recover, his family have issued a fresh plea for information.

The 78-year-old man, who only wished to give his first name, John, was at his home in Baneswell, Newport, when two men tricked their way into his home before attacking him and “leaving him for dead.”

More than one month after the attack on November 20, the pensioner is still suffering the mental scars of the incident.

His son-in-law, Mark Vodden, said the family is desperate for any information.

“We understand the police are following several leads although they have not told us a lot,” said Mr Vodden, 57.

“I keep putting the appeal on social media in the hope it will lead to something.

“We are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

His father-in-law, who required hospital treatment for injuries including a broken jaw, is said to be recovering well physically.

He is due see his consultant for further appointments about the injury to his jaw.

However, Mr Vodden said the elderly man continues to re-live the incident and blame himself for letting the men in, although Mr Vodden is keen to stress this was not his fault.

Mr Vodden’s daughter, Jamie Morris, added: “The police have said they are doing a lot of work behind the scenes even though it might not seem much is happening.

“John is still angry about what happened but his injuries are much better.”

The elderly man, whose wife of 56 years died last year, was at home alone when two men knocked on the door of his home at around 10.30am on Monday, November 20.

The men, who had a set of ladders and bucket, said they had been working on the guttering of a home next door, when one of them was allowed in by John.

When in the house, the man is said to have hit John on the head with a bucket as the elderly man turned his back.

John is said to have lost consciousness, and was repeatedly attacked.

Two rings which John was wearing, worth around £250 each, were among the items taken.

A wallet, watch and bracelet were also stolen.

John was taken to Royal Gwent Hospital, where he remained for three days.

His injuries included a broken jaw and extensive bruising.

Police have released CCTV of a man officers believe may have information which can help.

A spokesman for Gwent police said: “The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 166 20/11/2017 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.