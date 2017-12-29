PLANS which could see a tax on tourism introduced in Wales have been met with vocal opposition in Newport.

The Welsh Government will be given powers over some taxes for the first time in April.

And in October it announced it was considering introducing one of four possible new taxes, with a tourism tax among those under consideration.

Although many other countries and cities across the world impose some form of tax on tourists as a revenue-generating measure, the Welsh Government’s proposal has been met with opposition, with some claiming it will damage Wales’ tourism industry, which is worth more than £8 billion to the country’s economy and supports around 250,000 jobs.

Leader of Newport’s Conservative group Cllr Matthew Evans said: “Living in Newport, it takes 45 minutes to travel to Porthcawl, Rhoose or Barry.

“But it only takes 45 minutes to travel to the English towns of Weston-Super-Mare, Brean or Burnham.

“How many people will simply transfer their camping holidays to Somerset because of the tourism tax?

“It’s not just the pitch fees that will be lost, but all the money the tourist will spend in the shops, pubs, bars and restaurants - all of which help our small businesses survive whilst also contributing to business rates.”

It is unclear how any future Welsh tourism tax would operate, with the Welsh Government expected to announce further details of its tax plans in the New Year.

Newport Conservative campaigner Michael Enea, who owns a caravan which he frequently uses to go on holiday within Wales, said: “We don’t know the full details exactly, but £1 per night tax has been mentioned.

“This doesn’t sound much, but the average cost of a seasonal pitch at a touring campsite is around £1,800 a year.

“Add a five per cent tax surcharge on this and you’d be looking at a £90 fee.

“If it were a £1 per night surcharge, the cost could be around £250 if you consider the season runs from March to October.”

He added: “As a caravan owner myself, I’ll often go away 10 times a year.

“I love caravanning.

“The extra cost to me could be as much as £30 to £50 a year.”

The Welsh Government is also considering introducing a tax on disposable plastic and another on land which has remained undeveloped for a long period of time.

A levy to support social care is also being considered.

But it has been emphasised only one of the four proposals will be taken into the formal planning stages, and is not guaranteed to pass into law.

A spokesman said: “It is one of four proposed new taxes we are considering, we will put one forward for further consultation early next year”.

The Welsh Government will also gain power over stamp duty in April, and will replace it with a new Land Transaction Tax.

A new Landfill Disposals Tax will also come into force in April. These will be the first Wales-only taxes in 800 years.

Power over income tax is due to be devolved in April 2019.