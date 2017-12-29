FLOODING on the A465 has led to a lane closure this morning, with one car already crashing.
Gwent Police posted pictures on Twitter of the flooding and crash site between Pandy and Abergavenny, near Maindiff.
The tweet adds: “Take care and go slow on the roads today.”
Flooding in on A465 between Pandy and Abergavenny near Maindiff. One lane closed. One vehicle already crashed. Take care and go slow on the roads today. #PCHollings #PCSkinner pic.twitter.com/CZhaW5945D— Abergavenny Officers (@gpabergavenny) December 29, 2017
